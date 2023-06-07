The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Keep an …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…