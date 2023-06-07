The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.