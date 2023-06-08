It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until FRI 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.