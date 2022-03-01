Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.