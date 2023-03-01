Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
