Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.