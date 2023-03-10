Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
