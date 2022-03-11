Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see h…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Roanoke folks sho…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. It sh…