Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see h…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Roanoke folks sho…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…