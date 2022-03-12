Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

