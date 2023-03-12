Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
