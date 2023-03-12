Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.