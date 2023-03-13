Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
