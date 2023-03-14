Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degr…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.