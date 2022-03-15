Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.