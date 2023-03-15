Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
