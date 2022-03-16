Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.