Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
