Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Pattern favors colder than normal to end the month.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degr…
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…