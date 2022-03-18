Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
