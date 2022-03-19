The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
