Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Pattern favors colder than normal to end the month.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degr…