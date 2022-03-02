It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Roanoke: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the …
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 …
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.
For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 m…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Roanoke fol…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of t…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…