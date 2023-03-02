Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees…
Temperatures hit the 80s in February for only the 6th time on record
Cool and dry this weekend, but risks to agriculture are increasing.