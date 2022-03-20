 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

