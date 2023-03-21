Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
