Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.