Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pattern favors colder than normal to end the month.
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Over the next 20 years, astronomical spring starts as early as March 19 at 7:20 p.m. and as late as March 20 at 4:25 p.m.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. …