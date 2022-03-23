Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to re…
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Roanoke.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 5…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degr…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for…