Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.