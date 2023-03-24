Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little of everything this weekend — except snow
Pattern favors colder than normal to end the month.
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Over the next 20 years, astronomical spring starts as early as March 19 at 7:20 p.m. and as late as March 20 at 4:25 p.m.
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …