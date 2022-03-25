Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.