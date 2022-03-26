Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
