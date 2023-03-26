Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
