Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.