Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
