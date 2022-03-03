Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.