Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
Rain will be light to medium in intensity for most of Friday
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Model…