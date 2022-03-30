 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

