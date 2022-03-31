It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Highs i…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
This evening in Roanoke: Clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 5…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with w…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The…