Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
