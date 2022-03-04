Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Roanoke: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the …
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 …
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s …
For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It look…