Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
