Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.