Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.