Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
