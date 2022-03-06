Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Generally fair. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s …