Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
