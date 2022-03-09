Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.