Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday and Sunday will see separate wet weather systems rolling across the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Burst of summer warmth before a cooler period. Most of next week will be near or cooler than normal.