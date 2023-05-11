The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
