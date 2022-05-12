 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

