Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
