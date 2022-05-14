Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.